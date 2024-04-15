Young Pacer Ihsanullah Goes to UK After Botched Recovery by PCB

Ihsanullah has traveled to the United Kingdom (UK) for the treatment of his elbow injury which has been prolonged for more than a year due to misdiagnosis by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) doctors.

However, the PCB has now sent the fast bowler with the collaboration of his franchise Multan Sultans to the UK so that he can get top-class treatment and make a return to the international stage.

To ensure the best possible treatment, Ihsanullah will receive a much-needed consultation from Professor Adam Watts who is a renowned orthopedic surgeon in Manchester.

PCB recently released a statement stating that the 21-year-old has left for Manchester for a crucial appointment with Adam Watts who specializes in sports injuries and trauma surgery.

Following the diagnosis of Professor Adam Watts, PCB will provide further updates on his injury and the progression of his rehabilitation.

The right arm pacer suffered an elbow injury during the New Zealand series in March last year and since then he has not been able to return to the international arena.

Despite his outstanding performances in the Pakistan Super League last year, the fast bowler was ruled out of Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2023 squad and the ODI World Cup squad in India.

Multan Sultans franchise owner, Ali Tareen recently revealed that the player had been misdiagnosed by the PCB doctors while all his treatment and residential expenses in the UK were being taken care of by the Multan Sultans franchise.

Ihsanullah used to bowl at 150 kph when he rose to prominence in PSL last season. It will be interesting to see whether the fast bowler gets his pace back after a long time on the sidelines.