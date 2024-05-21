Will Rain Affect Pakistan Vs. England 1st T20I?

It seems like the typical UK weather is set to ruin the upcoming T20I series between England and Pakistan as the first match scheduled for May 22 at Headingley Stadium in Leeds, is facing a significant threat of rain-induced disruptions. Weather forecasts predict a high likelihood of adverse conditions that could delay or cancel the game.

According to the latest weather forecast, there is a 75% probability of rain on the day of the match. These conditions could heavily impact the pitch and playing surface, posing a substantial challenge for both teams.

Leeds’s anticipated humidity level is around 82%, with a dew point of 12°C. Such high moisture levels could influence the ball’s grip and movement, making the pitch damp and unpredictable. These factors are likely to create additional difficulties for batsmen and bowlers, who may struggle to adjust to the altered playing conditions.

The weather outlook for the rest of the series is mixed, with varying probabilities of rain:

May 22 – 1st T20 (Leeds): 75% chance of rain

75% chance of rain May 25 – 2nd T20 (Birmingham): 1% chance of rain

1% chance of rain May 28 – 3rd T20 (Cardiff): 11% chance of rain

11% chance of rain May 30 – 4th T20 (Oval): 40% chance of rain

Despite the gloomy forecast, both teams have been preparing intensively for the series, eager to showcase their skills and adaptability under challenging conditions.

Pakistan, led by skipper Babar Azam, is keen to make a strong impression. With a mix of experienced players and promising young talent, the Men in Green aim to find form before the upcoming T20I World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. On the other hand, England, under the leadership of Jos Butler, boasts a deep batting lineup with a versatile bowling attack as all of their major players are back from the IPL.