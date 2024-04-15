Khushdil Shah Expresses Disappointment on Being ‘Wrongly’ Dropped from ODI Team

Pakistan allrounder Khushdil Shah has expressed that he hopes to return to the Pakistan team and is working hard to make an impact in white-ball cricket once more in the international arena.

Khushdil, 29, played his last T20I match in October 2022 against England, since then he has been dropped from both limited-overs formats, although he was named man of the match in his last ODI outing.

ALSO READ South Africa Confirms the Venues for ODI World Cup 2027

In a recent interview, Khushdil Shah stated, “Based on my T20I performance, I have been dropped from the ODI team which was disappointing for me. However, I did receive the man of the match award the last time I played, I am working hard to earn my place back in the team.”

Despite, match-winning performances in the 50-over format, the left-hander was dropped from the team based on his bad run of form in the T20I cricket format.

The left-hander’s propensity to throw his wicket away in crucial moments and failure to finish matches in the shortest format of the game led to him being left out of the T20 squad.

ALSO READ Pakistan, New Zealand in Talks For Yet Another ODI and T20 Series

In 29 T20I outings, the left-hander has scored 309 runs with an average of 20.6, it was evident that the batter was struggling in form considering his role as a finisher in the T20I team was not justified.

Pakistan has already announced their 17-man squad against New Zealand in the five-match T20I series and it seems that Khushdil Shah is not in the plans of the current setup.