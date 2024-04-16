Attock Cement Completes Installation of New Plant in Hub

Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (PSX: ACPL) has completed the construction of its new plant capable of producing 1.275 million tons of cement per annum, the cement maker told the main bourse on Tuesday.

“Construction and installation work with respect to the additional line of 1,275,000 tons cement per annum at our manufacturing site at Hub, Baluchistan has been successfully completed,” it said in a stock filing.

“The new line is now operational and production has commenced with effect from April 16, 2024,” it added.

APCL is a subsidiary of Pharaon Investment Group Limited Holding S.A.L, Lebanon. Its main business activity is the manufacturing and sale of cement.

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 97.75, up 0.62 percent or Rs. 0.6 with a turnover of 72,316 shares on Tuesday.