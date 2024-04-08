OGDC Discovers Tight Gas in An Exploratory Well in Sindh

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (PSX: OGDC) has discovered gas at its exploratory Well Nur West 01, located in district Sujawal, Sindh, the company informed the main bourse on Monday.

OGDC is the operator (100 percent) of Nur Development & Production Lease (D&PL).

ALSO READ Fauji Foundation Appoints Retired Army Officer As Chairman After Civilian

The structure of Nur West 01 was drilled and tested using OGDC’s in-house expertise to a depth of 2,975 meters. The well tested 1.24 MMSCFD of gas through a 32/64″ choke at a wellhead flowing pressure of 150 PSI from the Lower Goru Formation (‘A’ Sand).

The discovery is being evaluated as Tight Gas.

The discovery at Nur West 01, stemming from the Company’s diligent exploration strategy, paves the way for new avenues that will contribute to augmenting the hydrocarbon reserve base of OGDC and the Country.

In furtherance of strategic direction, OGDC has embarked on a fast-track implementation of its tight gas exploration program, underlining its commitment to enhancing energy resources.