8 Pakistani Universities Ranked Among Top QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024

8 Pakistani universities made their mark on the global stage in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. This year’s rankings saw a significant surge, with over 16,300 academic programs assessed across a spectrum of subjects, showcasing an increase of more than 600 programs compared to the previous year.

The 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject encompasses 55 distinct subjects grouped into five broad categories: Arts and Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences and Management. A total of 1,559 institutions worldwide were evaluated in this year’s rankings, including 64 universities making their debut appearance.

Among the Pakistani universities that garnered recognition globally are COMSATS University Islamabad, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), University of the Punjab, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Quaid-e-Azam University, Aga Khan University, Lahore University of Engineering and Technology (UET), and University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

Maintaining its legacy of excellence, NUST emerges as the frontrunner once again, clinching the top spot in the QS rankings. Following closely behind are COMSATS University Islamabad and University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore. Quaid-i-Azam University and University of the Punjab also secured notable positions in the rankings, showcasing the diverse academic prowess within the country.

In particular, NUST’s outstanding performance in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 is commendable. The institution ascended 16 positions in the field of Engineering & Technology, securing the prestigious 144th spot globally. This remarkable achievement marks the eighth consecutive year that NUST has maintained its dominance in this field within Pakistan.

NUST further solidifies its position among the top 200 universities worldwide in subjects such as Computer Science, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, and Civil & Structural Engineering. Additionally, it has secured positions among the top 300 universities in Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Material Science, and Mathematics. Notably, NUST has made its debut appearance in subjects like Accounting & Finance, Economics & Econometrics, and Medicine, showcasing its versatility and evolving academic landscape.

The University of the Punjab also celebrates significant milestones, with a total of 19 subjects ranked in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. Among these, Library and Information Management shines brightly, securing a remarkable position in the 50-70 range globally, marking a historic achievement for the university. Other subjects ranked include Petroleum Engineering, Languages, Linguistics, Mathematics, Pharmacy, Agriculture & Forestry, Physics & Astronomy, Engineering & Technology, and Chemical Engineering.

No Pakistani institute has been ranked in the subject category of Arts and Humanities.

Let’s have a look at the detailed rankings of Pakistani universities across the remaining subject areas.

Engineering & Technology

University Ranking Overall Score NUST 144 71.7 COMSATS 236 67.3 UET 236 67.3 Quaid-e-Azam University 302 64.6 University of Punjab 392 61.9 LUMS 401-450 n/a

Life Sciences & Medicine

University Ranking Overall Score Agha Khan University 401-450 n/a Quaid-e-Azam University 401-450 n/a University of Agriculture, Faisalabad 401-450 n/a

Natural Sciences

University Ranking Overall Score Quaid-e-Azam University 307 65.1 COMSATS 370 62.9 NUST 394 62 University of Punjab 451-500 n/a

Social Sciences & Management

University Ranking Overall Score LUMS 318 63.7 NUST 400 61.6 COMSATS 451-500 n/a Quaid-e-Azam University 451-500 n/a University of Punjab 501-500 n/a

Criteria

QS uses five components to rank institutes in the World University Subject Rankings. These are:

Academic reputation

Employer reputation

Research citations per paper

H-index

International Research Network

The first two indicators are international surveys of academics and employers, which are used to assess the international reputation of institutions in each subject.

The second two indicators are used to evaluate the research impact and h-index for the relevant subject. For the unaware, the h-index is also used to determine the impact and productivity of research. The data for these two indicators is obtained from Scopus, the world’s most comprehensive research citation database.

The last indicator highlights the international research collaboration of an institution.