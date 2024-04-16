Heinrich Klaasen Reveals His Batting Idol

South African batter Heinrich Klaasen revealed Chris Gayle to be his idol as he wears the #45 shirt in honor of the West Indian.

Klaasen is representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the seventh edition of the Indian Premier League where he has scored 253 runs at a lethal strike rate of 199.21.

ALSO READ PSL 10 Likely to Take Place Alongside IPL

The South African hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore for a 31-ball 67 courtesy of two fours and seven sixes in the previous match of SRH.

Klaasen gave an interview to international media where he confessed: “I haven’t really had one specific guy that I looked up to. I’ve always gone through stages. At the start, it was Chris Gayle. I just loved how he dominated any kind of bowler. That’s why I’ve got Number 45 on my back, he was the reason behind it.”

ALSO READ ICC Confirms Singers for T20 World Cup Anthem

The high-scoring batter is in awe of Aussie legends Mathew Hayden, Michael Clarke and former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum: “I went through a stage where I watched a lot of Matthew Hayden. The way he played his game. Then Brendon McCullum, when he went through the phase of teeing off against everyone, and then I went through a phase where I looked at how Michael Clarke played spin. I tried to copy a little bit of his technique into my spin play. I went through a lot of phases where I liked certain types of batters and how they played.”