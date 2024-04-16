PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Heinrich Klaasen Reveals His Batting Idol

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Apr 16, 2024 | 6:16 pm

South African batter Heinrich Klaasen revealed Chris Gayle to be his idol as he wears the #45 shirt in honor of the West Indian.

Klaasen is representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the seventh edition of the Indian Premier League where he has scored 253 runs at a lethal strike rate of 199.21.

ALSO READ

The South African hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore for a 31-ball 67 courtesy of two fours and seven sixes in the previous match of SRH.

Klaasen gave an interview to international media where he confessed: “I haven’t really had one specific guy that I looked up to. I’ve always gone through stages. At the start, it was Chris Gayle. I just loved how he dominated any kind of bowler. That’s why I’ve got Number 45 on my back, he was the reason behind it.”

ALSO READ

The high-scoring batter is in awe of Aussie legends Mathew Hayden, Michael Clarke and former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum: “I went through a stage where I watched a lot of Matthew Hayden. The way he played his game. Then Brendon McCullum, when he went through the phase of teeing off against everyone, and then I went through a phase where I looked at how Michael Clarke played spin. I tried to copy a little bit of his technique into my spin play. I went through a lot of phases where I liked certain types of batters and how they played.”

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>