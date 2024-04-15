ICC Confirms Singers for T20 World Cup Anthem

The International Cricket Council announced the acquisition of renowned artists Sean Paul and Superstar Kass for the preparation of the anthem of the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.

Both artists have already begun work on the anthem, and a teaser has been released. Sean Paul and Kass both expressed their happiness in being part of this anthem and also considered it an honor for themselves. The mega event of the shortest format in the sport will be played from June 1 to June 29.

Various cricket stars will participate in the shooting of this anthem, which will be released in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, ICC has announced the commencement of the sale of party stand tickets for the mega event, starting from Monday. The schedule includes all matches on the Caribbean Islands, while packages for eight matches in New York for the mega event are also available. This package includes the scheduled match between Pakistan and India on June 9. These packages can be purchased from the ICC official website.

Additionally, it has been revealed by the global governing body of cricket that an attempted cyber-attack was made on a site selling fraudulent tickets, which has been thwarted.