IMF Projects Pakistan’s Economy to Grow by 3.5% in FY25

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 16, 2024 | 8:38 pm

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected GDP growth rate for Pakistan at 2 percent for the current fiscal year 2024 compared to -0.2 percent in fiscal year 2023, and projected decline in inflation from 29.2 percent to 24.8 and unemployment from 8.5 percent to 8 percent.

The Fund in its latest report, ‘World Economic Outlook (WEO): Steady but Slow: Resilience amid Divergence’, released on Tuesday, noted that Pakistan’s GDP growth rate is projected to be 3.5 percent in fiscal year 2025.

The Fund has also revised downward the inflation rate projection to 24.8 percent for the current fiscal year and 12.7 percent in fiscal year 2025 against 29.2 percent in fiscal year 2023.

The unemployment in the country is projected to decrease to 8 percent in 2024 against 8.5 percent in 2023, which is projected to be 7.5 percent in 2025.

The current account balance is projected at negative 1.1 percent for 2043 compared to negative 0.7 percent in 2027 and projected negative 1.2 percent for 2025.

