Industries Minister Directs to Ensure Urea, DAP Availability For Farmers in Kharif Season

A review meeting of the Fertilizer Review Committee was held under the chairmanship of Rana Tanveer Hussain Federal Minister for M/o Industries & Production and M/o National Food Security & Research. Federal Secretary M/o National Food Security & Research Capt (R) Muhammad Asif and Federal Secretary M/o Industries & Production Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry also attended.

The purpose of the meeting is to evaluate the demand and supply of Urea and DAP fertilizer for the Kharif season.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer was informed that the Demand for Urea fertilizer for the Kharif season 2024 is 3.6 percent higher than last year. The Minister directed that to ensure the availability of Urea and DAP fertilizer to the farmers. It was shared that the Ministry of Industries & Production is monitoring the availability and production of fertilizer with the provincial governments.

The Minister said the government is committed to the welfare and improvement of agriculture and is ensuring integrated measures for agricultural development and prosperity of farmers. All resources will be utilized. Gas supply will be ensured for fertilizer plants. Fertilizers manufacturing industries will increase production of fertilizers on a priority basis, the meeting was informed.

The development of the country is linked to the development of industries and agriculture, said Rana Tanveer Hussain.