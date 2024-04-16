KP and Islamabad Also Drop Roti Prices

After Punjab, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government and the district administration of Islamabad have also decided to reduce the price of roti.

According to an announcement by KP’s Food Minister Zahir Shah, the price of 100-gram roti has been fixed at Rs. 15 and 120-gram roti at Rs. 30. The minister also reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to taking steps for the welfare of the people.

ALSO READ Chery Launches Top of The Line Exlantix ET Electric SUV

Similarly, the district administration of Islamabad has slashed the price of roti and naan in the federal capital. As per a notification, the revised prices for roti and naan in the capital are now set at Rs. 16 and Rs. 20, respectively.

Earlier, CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz had announced a reduction in the price of roti across the province. According to the CM, the price of a 100-gram roti has been set at Rs. 16, while a 120-gram roti will cost Rs. 20.

On the other hand, the Rawalpindi police have arrested the Pakistan Naanbai Association’s Central President, Shafiq Qureshi. He was taken into custody after rejecting a notification issued by the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner to reduce the price of roti.

ALSO READ Xiaomi to Launch 14T Pro, an Upgrade Over Redmi K70 Ultra

The Naanbai Association claimed that the houses of other officials were also raided by the police. It also announced challenging the arrest of Qureshi in the Lahore High Court.