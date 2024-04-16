Xiaomi to Launch 14T Pro, an Upgrade Over Redmi K70 Ultra

Xiaomi’s flagship phones typically get T models later on that feature slightly varying specifications for a cheaper price tag. So now that Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro have been here a while already, we are expecting to see Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro soon, both of which have just appeared in a recent leak.

Folks over at AndroidHeadlines have spotted some clues in the HyperOS source code. These clues indicate that there will be two 14T models at launch: a vanilla 14T and the 14T Pro. The Pro phone is expected to be a cousin to the upcoming Redmi K70 Ultra, which is exclusive to China. But instead of a straightforward rebrand, the 14T Pro will hit the global market with upgrades to its specifications.

Both the K70 Ultra and 14T Pro will be powered by the flagship grade MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, but the 14T Pro will have wireless charging as well as a telephoto zoom camera, both of which are missing on the Redmi K70 Ultra. The camera setup will continue to feature Leica branding just like the base Xiaomi 14 models.

Unfortunately, the Xiaomi 14T series will not make it to India just like previous generations, but it will be available in Europe, Japan, and Pakistan. The Softbank group, which owns ARM, will offer the 14T and 14T Pro.

The vanilla 14T is expected to come with a Dimensity 8000 series SoC since its predecessor did the same thing. It may lack wireless charging simply to differentiate itself from the Pro model and it may also have slower charging at around 67W.

ALSO READ Redmi Pad Pro Launched Alongside Redmi Turbo 3 for Only $207

More details should become available soon.