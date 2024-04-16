Nearly Half USC Zones Across Pakistan Fall Short of Sales Target During Ramadan

Sales figures from Utility Stores Corporation’s Ramadan Relief Package indicate mixed results across different zones.

Out of the nine zones, four fell short of their sales targets. In Quetta, sales amounted to Rs. 1.32 billion against a target of Rs. 1.40 billion, while Peshawar Zone recorded sales of Rs. 5.73 billion compared to a target of Rs. 6.12 billion. Similarly, Abbottabad achieved sales of Rs. 4.51 billion against a target of Rs. 4.80 billion.

ALSO READ Senior FBR Official Kidnapped in Rawalpindi for Ransom

Overall, Utility Stores Corporation managed to meet the sales target for the Ramadan package, totaling around Rs. 44 billion, ProPakistani reported last week. The Islamabad zone stood out with the highest sales of Rs. 7.98 billion, surpassing its target of Rs. 6.12 billion.

Faisalabad followed with sales of Rs. 5.68 billion against a target of Rs. 4.48 billion, while Lahore achieved sales of Rs. 7.18 billion, exceeding its target of Rs. 6.12 billion. Additionally, Multan recorded sales of Rs. 5.41 billion against a target of Rs. 4.48 billion.