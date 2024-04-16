Senior FBR Official Kidnapped in Rawalpindi for Ransom

A senior official of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been kidnapped from Rawalpindi for ransom.

Reliable sources told Propakistani that Rahmatullah Khan Officer Bs-18 office of inland revenue service, who is posted in FBR Headquarters, has been kidnapped by unknown persons. He was posted at the FBR Management Wing at the Board’s headquarters.

Details revealed that the official left home during the Eid holidays to meet friends for Eid greetings. Later he was untraceable. The family members made all efforts to contact him but in vain as the mobile phone had been off since April 12, 2024,

An FIR was lodged on April 15, 2024, by the relevant police station. However, the officer’s brother-in-law said that he received a call from a person speaking in Sindhi for a ransom of 10 million. Kidnappers claimed that Rahmatullah Khan was in their custody in the Gothgi Kachay area.

It is a challenging job for the FBR chairman to get an early recovery of the officer. This incident has created distress among all officers and officials who play key roles in the tax collection.