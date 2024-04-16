Pakistani Doctor Mohammad Wasay Receives Prestigious American Award

Pakistan’s doctor Mohammad Wasay was honored with the prestigious “Advocate of the Year Award” by the American Academy of Neurology for Global Patient and Neurology Advocacy in Colorado.

The Kenneth M. Viste Jr., MD Advocate of the Year Award recognizes an outstanding patient advocate who embodies the leadership and advocacy qualities exemplified by the late Kenneth M. Viste, Jr., MD.

Professor Dr. Wasay has been a prominent and active member of his field, neurological science. He served various national and global platforms and received multiple recognitions, fellowships, and awards for his services.

An alumnus of Dow Medical College, he is associated with Aga Khan University Hospital in a senior-level position in the medicine, faculty, and research departments.

He has published more than 136 scientific papers in peer-reviewed medical journals and has been cited over 1,400 times in international journals. He was also a member of the PM Task Force on Science and Technology in 2019.