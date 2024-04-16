Saudi Arabia Announces to Name and Shame Sexual Harassment Offenders

The government of Saudi Arabia has decided to adopt a policy of publicly naming individuals arrested for sexual harassment as a means of shaming perpetrators.

In Mecca, the police have reported the arrest of an Egyptian national accused of harassing a woman, revealing the suspect’s full name in an official press statement. Similarly, in Jeddah, law enforcement announced the apprehension of a Saudi man for sexual harassment, disclosing his complete name as well. Both offenders have been referred to prosecutors for further legal action.

In recent years, Saudi authorities have been actively working to empower women and safeguard their rights by tackling such challenges head-on.

Under Saudi law, sexual harassment carries penalties of up to two years in prison and a maximum fine of SAR 100,000. For repeat offenses or acts committed in public, punishments can escalate to five years in prison and a fine of SR 300,000.

It’s emphasized that the legal consequences for sexual harassment are permanent and cannot be waived, regardless of the victim’s decision to forego their rights or abstain from filing a formal complaint.

In cases involving harassment of minors, individuals with special needs, or those who are asleep or unconscious, penalties may include up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of SAR 300,000.

The Saudi Human Rights Commission asserts that victims’ decisions to renounce their rights or not file complaints do not preclude competent authorities from taking necessary legal actions for the greater good.

Harassment is defined as any verbal expression, action, or deed containing sexual undertones directed at another person, including bodily intimidation or disrespect, even if conveyed through modern technology.