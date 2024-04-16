PM Shehbaz Okays Summary to End 65-Year Age Limit for Appointments At Federal Ministries

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a summary to remove the 65-year age limit for appointments at federal ministries/divisions and directed relevant authorities to present the proposal to the federal cabinet for approval, well-informed sources told ProPakistani.

To streamline the process, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a committee headed by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to oversee these changes.

Sources told ProPakistani that the adjustments are deemed necessary to boost the overall efficiency of federal ministries and divisions and to make way for appointments on special professional pay scales.

The government further intends to leverage the expertise of talented professionals, technical experts, and consultants, sources added.