PTA Goes Solar Nationwide To Cut Electricity Bills

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is making a big leap towards sustainability with a nationwide solar power initiative.

The authority announced plans to equip all its buildings across Pakistan with solar panel systems, significantly reducing its reliance on conventional electricity and promoting clean energy.

This exciting project will see solar panels installed on the PTA headquarters in Islamabad, hostels, and zonal offices in Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and Karachi. The total capacity of these systems ranges from 20.5 KW to 150 KW, generating a substantial amount of clean electricity for the PTA’s operations.

According to PTA officials, the move towards solar power is driven by a two-fold objective: cost reduction and environmental responsibility. With rising electricity costs, solar panels will significantly lower the PTA’s electricity bills. Additionally, by generating its own clean energy, the PTA contributes to reducing Pakistan’s carbon footprint and promoting a greener future.

According to officials, this initiative aligns perfectly with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s vision of transitioning all government buildings to solar power. The PTA is leading by example, setting a precedent for other public institutions to embrace renewable energy sources.

The project is currently in its bidding phase. The PTA has invited qualified firms specializing in solar energy installations to submit proposals for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of net-metering-based solar PV systems.