Punjab Bans Use of Plastic in Schools

The School Education Department in Punjab has taken a significant step towards environmental conservation by implementing a ban on the use of plastic in schools across the province. This decision comes as part of a broader effort to promote eco-friendly practices and combat air pollution.

In a recent development, the department issued a letter officially prohibiting the use of plastic within school premises. The directive highlights the importance of environmental sustainability and aims to instill responsible waste management practices among students and staff.

ALSO READ Punjab Refuses to Give Stadium to PFF For National Challenge Cup

According to the letter, schools are required to plant saplings along the perimeter of their premises as a measure to reduce air pollution while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of playgrounds. Additionally, garbage bins must be strategically placed to facilitate proper waste disposal, ensuring a clean and healthy environment for all.

The authorities have underscored their commitment to enforcing the ban rigorously, with a mandate for 100% compliance across all educational institutions. This proactive approach reflects the government’s dedication to promoting sustainable practices and fostering a culture of environmental stewardship among students.

This move follows the Punjab Government’s recent announcement of a province-wide ban on plastic bags, scheduled to take effect from June 6. Spearheaded by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the decision reflects the administration’s resolve to address environmental challenges and safeguard public health.

Aurangzeb emphasized the urgency of implementing measures to combat air pollution and mitigate the adverse effects of plastic waste on the ecosystem. In addition to regulatory actions, the government plans to launch extensive public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the importance of environmental conservation and encourage the adoption of eco-friendly habits.