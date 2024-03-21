Female Student Assaults University Professor Over Alleged Sexual Harassment [Video]

Government College University, Lahore is a prestigious educational institution known for its academic excellence and historical significance but the university has made the news for the wrong reasons this time as a faculty member was assaulted for sexually harassing a female student.

According to ARY News, a female student at GC University reportedly assaulted a professor whom she accused of harassment.

Video footage captured the student throwing files and pulling the assistant professor’s hair. The recording, taken by a witness, depicted the student repeatedly striking the professor with office supplies while he attempted to defend himself.

The use of physical force, however, is not an appropriate way to address such issues and could lead to legal consequences for both parties involved.

In the meantime, a spokesperson for GCU stated that the university’s Vice Chancellor had acknowledged the incident and formed a committee to investigate it. The university mentioned that the committee’s task is to identify those responsible for the incident and to take appropriate action against them.

Educational institutions must have proper mechanisms in place to handle complaints of harassment effectively and ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff members. This incident highlights the importance of promoting a culture of respect, communication, and accountability within academic environments to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.