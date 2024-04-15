AJ Styles is Ready to Give Up Wrestling Forever

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) claims that they are entering a new era after the WrestleMania event as the creative direction takes a new turn.

Wrestler AJ Styles won a triple threat match in last week’s SmackDown event, as part of a contender’s series to name a challenger for Cody Rhodes and his undisputed WWE Championship at pay-per-view event, Backlash. With the victory, Styles is one match away from headlining another premium event for a world title.

Styles spoke with foreign media where he claimed: “I’m done. I’m going to retire. I’m getting to that point where I am worried about embarrassing myself. My brain says, ‘We can do this.’ My body is like, ‘You’re stupid. We cannot do this. We’re hurting every day when we roll out of bed.’ At some point, this has to come to an end.”

The wrestling superstar’s career spans over 30 years where his high-flying and innovative techniques have made him a crowd favorite. Having returned from a brief sabbatical this winter and having suffered a terrible ankle injury before that, the former two-time WWE Champion knows that he can’t wrestle forever.

“I love it. This is what I do and what I know,” Styles told foreign media. “I’ve spent more than half my life doing this, but at some point, you have to let go because it’s fun, but I don’t want to disappoint you.”