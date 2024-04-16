Vast Investment Opportunities in Pakistan’s Tech Sector: IT Minister

Published Apr 16, 2024

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has said that there are vast opportunities for investment in the IT and Telecom sector of Pakistan.

She said that the present government, under the vision of the Prime Minister, is committed to the promotion of investment in the country.

ALSO READ

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja was talking to CEO Taavun (Pvt) Limited Muhammad Shahbaz Khan, and CEO Wateen Adil Rashid who called on her here on Tuesday.

She said that the private sector will be fully supported as it has a vital role in increasing our exports.

About youth, she said youth are our great asset and the steps are underway for their development.

Shaza Fatima appreciated  Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan of UAE for his special interest in further investment in Pakistan’s Telecom sector.

