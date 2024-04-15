Big E Might Never Return To WWE

It’s been over two years since Big E suffered a broken neck during a match on WWE’s SmackDown, as he hasn’t been able to make a comeback.

The professional wrestler has provided consistent updates on his status, but he hasn’t gotten the green signal yet.

Big E shared that his two year scans are complete and they still aren’t showing his medical team what they’d need to in order to clear him to wrestle again. In a social media statement, he said: “Two year neck scans are in. Things are unchanged. My C1 has healed fibrously but has not formed new bone. I’m not medically cleared and truthfully, I may never be cleared. But I am blessed to be free of pain, immensely happy and otherwise healthy. Life is good.”

The wrestler might not be able to wrestle, but he has been working on WWE panels and events.

WWE’s main pay-per-view event, WrestleMania, was conducted recently where the card included a mix of high-profile singles matches, championship matches, tag team matches, etc.

The event took place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as there were 10 matches on the card, which took place throughout the two nights. The main attraction of the mega event was the tag team match between The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.