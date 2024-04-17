800 Companies to Participate in Pakistan’s Upcoming Flagship Tech Expo: P@SHA

Chairman of Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Muhammad Zohaib Khan has apprised that ITCN Asia has assumed the importance as one of Pakistan’s flagship tech events, as this year in Lahore, 800 companies are participating with their 2,000 plus brands – including top multinational IT & tech conglomerates.

“We are expecting leads and MoUs worth $500 million in IT & ITeS investments, acquisitions, export orders, outsourcing contracts, joint ventures, and other strategic collaborations,” he added.

ALSO READ Only 4 Companies Digitally Selling Insurance in Pakistan: SECP

Zohaib Khan added that the 3-day event “24th ITCN Asia in Lahore 2024” will be held in the Expo Centre from April 18 – 20 and will be jointly supported by Ministry of IT & telecom (MoITT), SIFC, PSEB, P@SHA, TechDestination Pakistan and e-commerce gateway Pakistan to make it an international success – as 75+ prominent international delegates are coming to Pakistan for the event.

Khan informed that there will be 20 knowledge and conference sessions as part of the event as diverse as AI Summit, Global Security Symposium, Gaming Roundtable, Skills Roundtable, Investor Summit, Digital Health, Proptech, Freelancer Summit and Made in Pakistan Roundtable. P@SHA will be organizing their landmark Policy Jirga and Policy Roundtables in association with HBL.

P@SHA Chief highlighted that giants of the IT industry from the world over and Pakistan like Microsoft, Inbox, Redhat, TP-Link, Lenovo, HP, Netsol, Abacus, and Dell are part of the event; and, 45,000 plus trade & commercial visitors and 500 governmental representatives are slated to visit the exposition.

Zohaib Khan pointed out the initiatives under SIFC as the game-changers for investments in Pakistan and commended the forthcoming approach of the Saudi investors as a sign of true complementary economies.

ALSO READ LSM Sector Contracts 0.5% in 8 Months of FY24

It is pertinent to note that Deemah Al Yahya, Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), will be the guest of honor of the 24th ITCN Asia. DCO is a 15-country, global ICT alliance including Pakistan; whereas P@SHA has recently been awarded observer status to represent private-sector of the IT industry of Pakistan, he added.