Govt May Abolish Position of Commissioner (Appeals) in FBR to Expedite Tax Cases

The cabinet committee for disposal of legislative cases is likely to approve the abolishment of the Commissioner (Appeals) position in FBR to expedite tax-related cases worth billions of rupees pending in different forums.

Sources said that the federal law minister will chair the meeting of CCLC on Thursday. The chair will consider the finance ministry’s summary pertaining to Tax Laws Bill 2024.

Sources said that the government has a plan to abolish the Commissioner (Appeals) position, and after this, tax-related cases will be filed directly in Appellate Tribunals.

In addition, the government also plans to give specific timelines to members of tribunals to decide tax-related cases.

Sources said that the government had a plan to promulgate Tax Amendment Ordinance 2024 but now reportedly the prime minister has directed FBR to table a bill in the National Assembly after the approval of cabinet.