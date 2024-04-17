PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

IPC Minister Ahsan Iqbal Shares Good News for Sports Fans in the Country

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Apr 17, 2024 | 3:41 pm

Federal Minister of Planning and Development as well as Inter-Provincial Coordination, Ahsan Iqbal, made a positive prediction related to sports in Pakistan as the country prepares to host the South Asian Games in 2025.

Iqbal declared 2025 as the “Year of Sports” with efforts being made to host the 14th edition of South Asian Games, and multiple other events.

The Minister received a briefing from the Director General Pakistan Sports Board, Shoaib Khoso, and other Ministry officials as he claimed that the event couldn’t be held in 2024.

“We have to concentrate on hosting the mega event in 2025 which will be declared as the Year of Sports. Besides that, a few other sports events including the Islamabad Games and National Games will also be organized.”

Iqbal stressed upon the importance of getting rid of politics from the sports federations in order to bring better results.

“Politics in sports and federations is one of the reasons for our non-progress in sports. Today we are nowhere at the Asian level, hardly getting any medals at this stage.”

IPC Minister hinted at establishing a Sports Authority, “Sports definitely is a centralized subject as some kind of authority should be there for initiating collective efforts with the help of provinces and federal sports authorities. The former stalwarts like Majid Khan and Jahangir Khan should also be included in the Board of Governors.”

