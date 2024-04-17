Pakistan’s Chess Prodigy Receives Honorable Award

Pakistan’s chess prodigy, Ashaz Merchant, became the first Under-12 player in the country’s history to attain the prestigious title of FIDE Arena Candidate Master.

Merchant’s journey in the world of chess got a leapfrog when he achieved the feat, as he has been representing Pakistan in various top-level competitions.

In 2022, the youngster represented Pakistan at the Western Asian Chess Championship in Maldives. The following year, he donned the Green label on the international stage by participating in the 2nd Asian Youth Chess Championship.

Merchant has represented Pakistan in the World School Team Chess Championship in Kazakhstan, following his victory in the National School Championship.

Earlier, the government of Pakistan was set to award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz to three-time British Chess Championship winner and Asia’s first grandmaster, Mian Sultan Khan. The government recommended his name for the fourth-highest civilian award in Pakistan due to his excellence in the sport.

The chess legend was recognized by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) for his achievements and contribution to the game and announced a Grand Master award for him. Sultan bagged the British Chess Championship in 1929, 1932, and 1933 years before partition. FIDE awarded the prestigious award and the ceremony was held in the Prime Minister’s House.

The Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) requested the Pakistan government to award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz to Sultan for the excellence he achieved in his field.