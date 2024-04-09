Pakistan Announces Replacement for Former Brazilian Volleyball Head Coach

Argentine coach, Ruben Wolochin, has been appointed as the head coach of Pakistan men’s volleyball team replacing Issanaye Ramires Ferraz who has left for a more lucrative opportunity in South Korea.

Ruben’s last assignment was with Bahrain’s national team, where he was serving from 2023. He worked with the Morocco national team from 2022-23.

The Argentine has experience of working in India, where he coached local teams in multiple seasons.

A seven-nation volleyball tournament is expected to be held in May this year including India, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka, Kyrgyzstan, and hosts Pakistan.

Pakistan will also take part in the Asian Challenge Cup which will be held in Bahrain during the first week of July and the Volleyball Pro League is also in the works behind the scenes. The Volleyball Federation aims to start the league in September-October.

Previous coach, Issanaye Ramires Ferraz, decided to part ways with Pakistan’s volleyball team following a mouthwatering offer from the Korean volleyball team.

Pakistan’s Volleyball Federation was paying the Brazilian coach a monthly fee of $4000 but the Korean government doubled the offer with an $8000 monthly salary including boarding and lodging for his entire family and education for his children in the best educational institutions available in Korea.

Last year Pakistan clinched 5th spot in the Asian Games, the first time the Green Shirts achieved that feat since 1994, courtesy of Ramires’ brilliant coaching.

They defeated the likes of South Korea and India to book a place in the top 5 Asian volleyball sides although they lost to Qatar 3-1 in a thrilling quarterfinal encounter.