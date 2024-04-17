Majority of Pakistanis Support Death Penalty: Gallup Survey

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 17, 2024 | 1:15 pm

According to a Gallup Pakistan poll, public opinion in Pakistan is in favor of the death penalty.

In a recently conducted survey, a majority of Pakistanis supported the death penalty. The survey conducted by Gallup revealed that five out of ten Pakistanis support it, while four out of ten oppose it.

ALSO READ

The survey, conducted between February 29 and March 15, 2024, involved participation from over one thousand individuals across the country.

Gallup Pakistan reports that 45 percent of Pakistanis fully support the death penalty law, believing it is appropriate to impose the penalty on criminals involved in serious crimes. However, 39 percent are strongly opposed to it and are unwilling to support it under any circumstances.

ALSO READ

According to the survey, 11 percent of Pakistanis have a neutral stance on the death penalty, neither openly supporting nor opposing it. Furthermore, 5 percent refrained from expressing an opinion and remained silent on the matter.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

The Vulnerability of Women in the War on Gaza
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>