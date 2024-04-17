Motorola Buds and Buds+ Launched With Active Noise Cancelling, Hi-Res Audio and Long Battery Life

Motorola has just unveiled its latest Edge 50 series phones dubbed the Edge 50 Fusion and Edge 50 Ultra. Alongside these phones, Motorola also announced a duo of new wireless earbuds, the Moto Buds, and Moto Buds+, both of which are budget offerings in a variety of colors.

Moto Buds

The Moto Buds are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, support Hi-Res Audio, and offer active noise cancellation (ANC) with triple microphones. They connect via Bluetooth 5.3 and boast a water-repellent design. The Buds provide up to 9 hours of battery life without ANC, with the charging case extending it to 42 hours.

Available in Starlight Blue, Coral Peach, and Kiwi Green colors, Moto Buds are priced at €60.

Moto Buds+

Inside the Moto Buds+, dual drivers with 11mm woofers and 6mm tweeters are in each earbud. Not only do the Buds+ deliver Hi-Res Audio, but they also have support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking on compatible Motorola devices.

As for the Buds+’s Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), it can silence up to 46 dB of ambient noise. With a battery life rated at 8 hours sans ANC and 38 hours with the charging case, these earbuds are built to last multiple days of use.

The starting price for the Moto Buds+ is $130 and these are available in Forest Gray and Beach Sand colors. Just like the new Edge series phones, these earbuds will be available in Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.