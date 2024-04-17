New Office Timings Announced for Federal Government Employees

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 17, 2024 | 12:24 pm

The Establishment Division announced new office timings for federal government employees on Tuesday.

As per the notification, federal government offices operating five days a week will have working hours from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. For offices operating six days a week, working hours will be from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

ALSO READ

Furthermore, there will be a 30-minute break for prayers and lunch from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm. It should be recalled that the timings for federal government offices were adjusted during Ramadan.

ALSO READ

Offices operated from 9 am to 3 pm for five days a week, and from 9 am to 2 pm for six days a week. On Fridays, office hours were from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

The Vulnerability of Women in the War on Gaza
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>