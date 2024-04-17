New Office Timings Announced for Federal Government Employees

The Establishment Division announced new office timings for federal government employees on Tuesday.

As per the notification, federal government offices operating five days a week will have working hours from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. For offices operating six days a week, working hours will be from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Furthermore, there will be a 30-minute break for prayers and lunch from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm. It should be recalled that the timings for federal government offices were adjusted during Ramadan.

Offices operated from 9 am to 3 pm for five days a week, and from 9 am to 2 pm for six days a week. On Fridays, office hours were from 9 am to 12:30 pm.