Former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja Believes Shaheen was Wrongly Sacked as Captain

Ex-Chairperson Pakistan Cricket Board, Ramiz Raja, expressed his opinion regarding Shaheen Shah Afridi’s disposal as captain of the T20I team as “unfair”.

Ramiz told local media: “What had happened to Shaheen Shah Afridi also happened to me. It would have been to take Shaheen Shah Afridi in confidence ahead of making the decision about the captaincy.

“Experience from the captaincy in such a way can make you fed up as your focus from cricket also distracts,” the current commentator continued his viewpoint.

The Lahore-born commentator called Shaheen a ‘matchwinner’ before speaking about the national team squad for the T20 World Cup, “The experiments cannot be made as the ICC World T20 Cup is around the corner.”

Not happy with Shaheen’s sacking, the ex-captain expressed positivity towards Babar Azam’s leadership, “Babar Azam has now emerged as the much better captain. Babar Azam knows the art of keeping the team united. He is smart enough to be the leader.”

ALSO READ Babar Azam Needs Two More 50s to Achieve Monumental Landmark

Ramiz commented on Mohammad Amir’s return to the national side by quoting, “It is better to play cricket by zipping your mouth.”

The right-hand batter believes that the team needs to play at least two matches in the United States ahead of the T20 World Cup and believes that it would be better to go with three fast bowlers in the World Cup XI.