ECB Confirms English Players Will Not Be Available For The IPL 2024 Play-Offs

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Apr 30, 2024 | 5:28 pm

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that English cricketers will not be available for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs. This decision has been made amid the ECB’s announcement of the national team squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this year.

The IPL, one of the biggest T20 cricket leagues in the world, is set to enter its play-off stage soon, with matches scheduled in the coming weeks. However, with the T20 World Cup just around the corner following the IPL finale, the ECB has opted to prioritize national team commitments over participation in the IPL.

This decision will affect several English players who have been part of IPL teams and would have potentially featured in the play-offs. Notable players such as Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals), Jonny Bairstow (Punjab Kings), and Moeen Ali (Chennai Super Kings) are likely to be unavailable for their respective franchises during this crucial phase of the IPL.

Currently,13 English players left are featuring for seven different teams, with the Punjab Kings featuring the highest number of English players (four).

Royal Challengers Bangalore have three Englishmen on their side, while Rajasthan Royals have two, and Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians all feature one English cricketer each.

The ECB’s focus on the T20 World Cup underscores the importance placed on international representation and team preparation for this major tournament.

The absence of English players in the IPL play-offs will undoubtedly impact the dynamics of the remaining matches, adding a new dimension to the competition as teams adjust their line-ups for this crucial play-off stage.

English players participating in the IPL this season:

Player Team
Moeen Ali Chennai Super Kings
Phil Salt Kolkata Knight Riders
David Willey Lucknow Super Giants
Luke Wood Mumbai Indians
Jonny Bairstow Punjab Kings
Sam Curran Punjab Kings
Liam Livingstone Punjab Kings
Chris Woakes Punjab Kings
Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals
Tom Kohler-Cadmore Rajasthan Royals
Tom Curran Royal Challengers Bangalore
Will Jacks Royal Challengers Bangalore
Reece Topley Royal Challengers Bangalore

