Pakistan to Start Producing Erectile Dysfunction Drugs

After years of resistance, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has given the green light for the local production of sildenafil citrate, a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction (ED). Officials confirmed on Monday that the DRAP Policy Board has decided in principle to allow both local and multinational pharmaceutical companies to manufacture the drug within Pakistan.

During the 151st meeting of the DRAP Policy Board held last month, chaired by former federal health secretary Iftikhar Shallwani, representatives from all provinces, industry stakeholders, and DRAP officials extensively discussed the issue. Finally, a consensus was reached to grant registration to pharmaceutical companies interested in producing sildenafil citrate, commonly known as Viagra worldwide.

The decision marks a significant shift in policy, as sildenafil citrate was previously illegal in Pakistan. Despite the ban, it’s estimated that over a million tablets of the drug are sold illegally in the country, mostly smuggled from various countries including India, China, Thailand, Turkey, Egypt, England, and the United States.

Interestingly, Viagra and its variants are among the most sought-after items at pharmacies across Pakistan. Surprisingly, in many instances, store owners are not prosecuted even if only Viagra or its different brands are found in their possession, claimed the DRAP official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Notably, DRAP had already approved the registration of sildenafil citrate in syrup form for children suffering from pulmonary hypertension. With this latest decision, local production of the drug is expected to meet the demand while also curbing the illegal trade of sildenafil citrate in the country.