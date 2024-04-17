UAE Faces Worst Rainfall in 75 Years, Dubai Airport and Major Highways Flooded [Videos]

Heavy rains have struck the United Arab Emirates, causing major highways to flood and disrupting flights at Dubai International Airport.

The government has described this rainfall as the most substantial in the past 75 years. The rainfall commenced on Monday night, and by Tuesday evening, Dubai had received more than 142mm (5.59in) of rain.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Dubai underwater, Influencers are stranded in their Rolls Royces in flooded roads as skies turn black in apocalyptic scenes as storm hits region. More than 4.7ins (120mm) of rain has already fallen today – the typical yearly average in the city – with more… pic.twitter.com/HhtOOBi0l6 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 16, 2024

Morning in Dubai pic.twitter.com/gmX11Uuk2A — S p r i n t e r F a c t o r y (@Sprinterfactory) April 17, 2024

This amount is usually what the city receives over a year and a half.

In addition to Dubai International Airport, which averages 94.7 millimeters (or 3.73 inches) of rain annually, some inland areas of the UAE received more than 80mm (3.2 inches) of rain within 24 hours up to 8 am on Tuesday. This amount is close to the annual average of about 100mm.

The Dubai mall yesterday due to heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/G7S42dyx15 — Evarts (@r_evarts) April 17, 2024

I walked around Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall. Water has come down. Some flooding in the mall with some areas closed off. No taxis in downtown so a lot of tourists look stranded. I’m sure all good by tomorrow #dubairains pic.twitter.com/gmVlsbFmOR — Yorgos Kleivokiotis (@YorgosKlivo) April 16, 2024

According to the images shared on social media, the Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates experienced flooding. Furthermore, ankle-deep water was reported in at least one Dubai Metro station.

In a post on X, the National Center for Meteorology “urged residents to take all the precautions … and to stay away from areas of flooding and water accumulation.”

صور الرادار ثلاثية الأبعاد لحركة تكون السحب#أمطار #أمطار_الخير#المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد

3D Radar images of cloud formation over the area

#rain#national_Center_of_Meteorology pic.twitter.com/NBYkFL1Gsn — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) April 16, 2024

The National Centre of Meteorology has confirmed the record-breaking rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 9 pm on Tuesday, with more rain expected in the hours ahead. The center reported that the highest rainfall occurred in the Khatm Al Shakla area in Al Ain, reaching 254mm in less than 24 hours.