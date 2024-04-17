Utility Stores Drastically Increase Price of Ghee

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 17, 2024 | 6:10 pm

The price of ghee at utility stores has witnessed a massive increase after Eid-ul-Fitr, reliable sources confirmed to ProPakistani.

Compared to the rates offered during the Holy month of Ramadan, subsidized ghee now retails for Rs. 393 per kilogram, up by Rs. 58 per kilogram compared to Rs. 335 per kg observed in Ramadan.

This price revision will take effect immediately.

During Ramadan, the price of ghee at Utility Stores was Rs. 335 per kg. Sources added that despite the big increase, the Rs. 70 per kg subsidy on ghee is still in effect.

Sources further said that the upward adjustment in ghee rates comes due to high procurement costs.

