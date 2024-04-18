Bad News for Pakistan as Explosive Hitter Suffers Injury

Pakistan cricket team’s wicket-keeper batter, Azam Khan, faced discomfort in his right knee & calf muscle during the net session a day prior to the first T20I match between the Green Shirts and New Zealand.

Azam received medical attention and treatment after experiencing discomfort in his lower body, potentially putting his participation in the upcoming series in doubt.

According to sources, Azam’s participation depends on radiology reports which are expected in a short while.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board uploaded a video regarding the fitness test of Azam Khan at the training camp in the Army School of Physical Training, Abbottabad.

There have been a lot of question marks over Azam’s fitness and whether he has the ability to play international cricket. The hard-hitting wicket-keeper batter showcased his fitness skills in an impressive run during the test.

The right-hand dominant wicket-keeper batter picked up his colleague, Mohammad Haris, in between the tests as one of the hurdles was to pick an individual and travel a specified distance. Multiple trainers and cricketers started laughing at this antic.

There were words of motivation, “Good Azam bhai (brother)!” from the individuals close by as he was set to complete the course.

The wicket-keeper completed the test by rolling on multiple mattresses placed at the end of the course. He was congratulated by newly appointed white-ball captain, Babar Azam, as he ran towards Azam with his hands in the air as a sign of joy.