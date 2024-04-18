IT Ministry Unveils Province-Wise Plan for Setting Up 250 e-Rozgaar Centers

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 18, 2024 | 11:44 am

In a groundbreaking move towards empowering Pakistan’s digital landscape, the Ministry of IT and Telecom, in collaboration with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), has unveiled plans to establish 250 e-Rozgaar Centers across the nation.

This initiative aims to revolutionize the freelance and startup ecosystem, providing essential resources and support to budding entrepreneurs in every district.

According to the Ministry of IT and Telecom, the e-Rozgaar centers will be established in every district of the country. The province’s spread of e-Rozgaar is based on the population of the provinces as well as data from 1.2 million freelancers from ignite.

Punjab leads the charge with 149 centers, followed by Sindh with 51, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 28, and significant representation in other regions, including the federal capital Islamabad with 11 centers, Balochistan with 6, Azad Kashmir with 3, and Gilgit Baltistan with 2, the e-Rozgaar Centers promise to democratize access to digital opportunities across all provinces and territories.

The process for setting up these centers will commence with the issuance of Expression of Interest (EoI) notices, to be disseminated through local newspapers, PPRA channels, PSEB’s official platforms, and social media networks. Upon receipt of applications, an independent committee will undertake the meticulous task of shortlisting suitable buildings for the establishment of e-Rozgar Centers.

Selected building owners will then have the opportunity to apply for interest-free loans facilitated by PSEB, covering the building expenses for setting up the centers.

Through a strategic public-private partnership model, these centers will offer dedicated workspaces and crucial financial assistance, including interest-free loans of up to Rs. 10 million.

Moreover, developers will benefit from free training programs, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the digital marketplace. With extensive marketing support and trainer expenses covered, the e-Rozgaar Centers are poised to become hubs of innovation and entrepreneurship, driving economic growth and prosperity across the nation.

>