Mari Petroleum Discovers More Gas in Sindh

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (PSX: MARI or MPCL) has discovered gas at its third appraisal well in the Ghazij formation, Sindh, the exploration firm informed the main bourse on Thursday.

MPCL successfully drilled and tested the third appraisal well in the Ghazij formation in the Mari D&PL. This well is a part of the appraisal program for the Ghazij discovery which was disclosed vide letter no. MPCL/CS/CA-02/3386, dated January 25, 2023.

MPCL is the Operator of Mari D&PL with 100 percent working interest.

ALSO READ Bank Alfalah Agrees to Sell Bangladesh Operations to Bank Asia Ltd

The well was spudded in on February 15, 2024, and drilled down to a depth of 1,483 meters. The post-acid gas flow rate from the well was 10.5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) with a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 490 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 64/64-inch choke size.

The well shall be put into production in due course after the completion of requisite regulatory formalities. The company is also preparing a field development plan for submission to the relevant regulatory authority for approval.