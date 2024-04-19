Azerbaijan Airlines Starts Direct Flights to Third Pakistani City

Azerbaijan Airlines made history with its inaugural direct flight from Baku to Karachi, landing at Jinnah International Airport last night.

This marks the beginning of regular air operations by Azerbaijan Airlines, with flights scheduled to operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov, was present to greet the inaugural flight upon its arrival in Karachi.

Alongside the arrival from Baku, the first flight from Karachi to Baku is also scheduled to depart tonight, marking the beginning of a new chapter in air travel between the two cities.

Azerbaijan Airlines recently revealed its plan to expand flight operations and network within Pakistan. The airline, also called AZAL, expressed its intention to “improve connectivity between the two nations” with this initiative.

AZAL announced that Karachi would be the third Pakistani city to have direct flights, joining Islamabad and Lahore, following the successful launch of flights from Baku.