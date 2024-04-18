Huawei Launches Pura 70 Pro+ and Ultra to Rival Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ and Pura 70 Ultra lead the charge in the company’s newly unveiled Pura 70 series (P series rebrand) and are meant to rival the likes of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

We have already covered Huawei Pura 70 and 70 Pro in a separate article.

Huawei Pura 70 Pro+

The aptly named Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ shares most of its specifications with the Pura 70 model, but comes with extra features on top such as satellite messaging in China as well as extra RAM. It also stands out aesthetically thanks to its woven plaid design, which is only another layer under the glass black, but it looks appealing under different lighting angles.

Other than that, the Pura 70 Pro+ is identical to the Pura 70, including the 6.8-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It gets the heavy-duty Kunlun Glass 2 protection as well as against drops and scratches.

The 50MP main camera has a variable aperture, but it misses out on the cool retractable lens on the Pura 70 Ultra (more on that later). The main camera is accompanied by the upgraded 48MP periscope shooter and a 12.5MP ultrawide unit. Battery capacity also remains unchanged with 5,050 mAh accompanied by 100W super fast wired charging and 80W wireless charging.

Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ starts at $1105 and has unique shades of colors including Silver, White, and Black.

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra

Once again, the Pura 70 Ultra is purely a camera upgrade over the Pura 70 Pro+ and has a standout retractable lens made with an intricate motorized structure. According to Huawei, this helps bring superior zoom quality as well as better focus for moving objects at a great distance.

Thanks to this retractable motor, the 50MP main camera can pop out when the camera is being used. Huawei has tested this retractable lens for 300,000 cycles of expansion and contraction. This shooter also gets a variable f/1.6 – 4.0 lens and features a 22.5mm focal length. It is based on a massive 1-inch sensor to capture extra light.

The second camera is a 50MP telephoto shooter with a 90 mm F/2.1 lens with OIS and 3.5x optical zoom, the same as the Pro+. The telephoto camera can double as a macro sensor and can focus on subjects as close as 5cm. The third and last camera is a 40 MP ultra sensor with a 13mm equivalent focal length.

As you would expect from a 2024 flagship, this camera system is laden with AI features to improve camera quality and edit images later on. Other specifications are the same as the Pro+ model.

The Pura 70 Ultra, being the most powerful of the Pura 70 bunch, is also the most expensive, starting at $1380 in China, and brings Chanson green, Mocha brown, Starburst white, and Star black colors.

Specifications