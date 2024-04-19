Historic Moment as Pakistani Baseball Player Joins MLB Draft League for First Time in History

Pakistan’s 18-year-old baseball player, Amaan Khan, has been invited to the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft League, becoming the first Pakistani athlete to do so.

The 6-foot-5 pitcher is expected to travel for the League in a few months time, mid-July, as he’ll begin his preparation soon.

Earlier, the national baseball team defeated Palestine, 12-3, in the 2023 Asian Baseball Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Pitcher, Amaan Khan, gave a dominant performance which led to the win.

Recently, the Pakistan Federation of Baseball invited the Indian baseball team to play a tri-nation series in Pakistan.

Pakistan is likely to host India and Malaysia in the baseball series which will be held in Lahore.

The Secretary of the Amateur Baseball Federation of India, Hiresh Kumar, discussed the matter with PFB President, Fakhar Ali Shah, and expressed his gratitude to the PFB President while stating, “We are interested in playing the tri-nation series in Pakistan if we acquire visas on time. We plan to travel via Wagah Border to play the series in Lahore.”

Last year, Pakistan defeated India by a 12-1 margin in a friendly which was held at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Pakistan Federation of Baseball was founded in 1992, while the Shaheens are currently the champions of the West Asia Cup. In February 2023 Pakistan won their sixth West Asia Cup final and qualified for the Asian Baseball Championship along with the runner-up Palestine.