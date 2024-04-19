IT Ministry Invites Nominations to Establish CERT Council

The Ministry of IT and Telecom in Pakistan has initiated the process of forming a CERT Council, inviting nominations from various institutions to ensure comprehensive representation.

This move comes in accordance with the National Computer Emergency Team Rules 2023, reflecting the government’s commitment to strengthening cyber security measures across sectors.

The CERT Council, envisioned as the largest forum of its kind, is set to comprise 15 members, including representatives from key ministries such as Defense, Foreign Affairs, and Interior, among others. The Federal Secretary of the Ministry of IT and Telecom will assume the role of Chairman, overseeing the council’s operations and facilitating collaboration among stakeholders.

Notably, the Council will also include representatives from academia, industry, and civil society, ensuring diverse perspectives in addressing cyber security challenges. Additionally, provisions are made for co-opting members on a full-time or temporary basis to provide expert advice and consultation as needed.

The formation of the CERT Council marks a significant step towards enhancing the effectiveness of Pakistan’s cyber security infrastructure. It is expected to serve as a forum for consultative and advisory purposes, aiding all tiers of CERTs in their roles and functions, including assessments and conflict resolution.

In line with these efforts, the Pakistani government recently formalized the establishment of the National Computer Emergency Response Team (nCERT), consolidating cyber security initiatives under a unified framework.