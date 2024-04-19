KuCoin Q1 2024 Growth Soars: Spot Trading Up 121.85%, MENA Surges 263.91%

In the first quarter of 2024, KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, reported significant growth across multiple dimensions of its operations.

The exchange saw a notable surge in spot trading volume by 121.85% with The MENA region, in particular, demonstrating the highest growth by 263.91%. This period also highlighted a substantial increase in pre-market trading volume to 23.12 million, marking a 68% rise from the previous quarter, and the number of unique users grew by 47% to over 13,500.

KuCoin’s commitment to enhancing user experience and expanding its services continued to yield positive outcomes. Over the quarter, the exchange added 73 new assets, bringing the total to 892 tradable digital assets.

Additionally, KuCoin’s innovative trading solutions like the KuCoin Trading Bots saw over 1.3 million new setups, indicating robust user confidence and engagement. Further cementing its market position, KuCoin launched its educational program and CSR initiatives ‘KuCoin Campus” to ensure users are well-informed and equipped to navigate the evolving crypto landscape.

