Microsoft Dominates Sony on PlayStation Store

Microsoft’s Xbox platform has effectively taken over its arch console rival, Sony, storefront, owing to its large content investment strategy.

Inside Sony’s game store, 7 out of the top 25 best-selling games are from Microsoft-owned studios.

5 of them are from gaming studios owned by Sony and that’s mostly because Microsoft has purchased a load of popular third-party studios over the past few years.

The list includes Call of Duty, OverWatch 2, Sea of Thieves, Fallout 4, Minecraft, Fallout 76, Grounded, etc.

Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 are enjoying a hike after the hit TV series that just hit streaming platform, Amazon Prime.

Microsoft purchased Activision-Blizzard, in a deal worth over $70 billion, last year. The software developer took control over Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and various other billion-dollar franchises. It also owns Minecraft, which remains one of, if not the biggest game in the world; another biggie under the umbrella is DOOM.

ALSO READ Is This Your Chance to Change the Sports Landscape in Pakistan?

Margins in consoles are getting squeezed by mobile and PC gaming which has put them in thinking. South Asian countries, like India and Pakistan, feel like home for mobile gaming as the player base increases with each passing day.

Talking about the future of gaming, there is a possibility of seeing PlayStation games running on Xbox console hardware via Steam.