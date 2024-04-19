Utility Stores to Purchase 45,000 Metric Tons Sugar to Avert Shortage

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 19, 2024 | 5:37 pm

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has decided to procure 45,000 metric tons of sugar to avert potential sugar shortage at the state-run outlets, sources told ProPakistani.

USC has issued tenders to purchase the aforesaid quantity of sugar, inviting bids from sugar mill owners and suppliers. The bidding process will start and conclude on the same day i.e. April 30.

Official sources emphasized this procurement round in mitigating the risk of a sugar shortfall, particularly as existing stocks have dwindled to just a few thousand metric tons.

Highlighting the demand for sugar, particularly during Ramadan, sources revealed that approximately 35,000 tons of sugar were sold under special packages offered at Utility Stores.

