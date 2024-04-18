Govt Extends Subsidy On 5 Essential Items At Utility Stores

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 18, 2024 | 2:22 pm

The federal government has decided to extend relief on five critical commodities at utility stores following the end of the Ramadan relief package, sources told ProPakistani.

Beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) will get a monthly Rs. 3 billion subsidy on sugar, flour, ghee, pulses, and rice.

Resultantly, sugar will cost Rs. 109 per kg at utility stores, while flour will retail for Rs. 648 per 10 Kg.

Sources said ghee will be available at Rs. 393 per kg, while a discount of Rs. 25 per kg will be implemented on pulses and rice. This relief package is expected to run until June 2024.

