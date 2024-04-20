Meta AI Arrives in Pakistan, Offering Advanced Digital Assistance

Meta AI, the advanced virtual assistant developed by Meta Platforms, Inc., has expanded its reach to include Pakistan among several other countries. Announced by Mark Zuckerberg, this expansion is part of a broader initiative to make Meta AI accessible to a global audience through platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, and more.

Meta AI operates as a free, integrated service within these popular social media platforms, providing users with a variety of functionalities aimed at enhancing their online experience. By simply spotting a blue circle icon or typing @meta ai within chats, users can engage with this assistant to conduct research, plan trips, generate creative content, and much more.

As of April 19, 2024, Meta AI has been made available in English in a dozen new countries, including Pakistan, Australia, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Nigeria, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. The service, which was previously limited to the United States, aims to make everyday digital interactions more efficient and creative for its users.

One of the notable updates includes the ability to use Meta AI directly from the search features across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. Users can initiate a search, receive suggestions, or ask questions on a wide range of topics including sports, entertainment, and current events, with answers provided by leading search providers.

Additionally, the AI assistant is now accessible via a new web platform at meta.ai, which caters to tasks such as email management, extensive research, and other computer-based activities.

The core of these advancements is powered by the new Meta Llama 3 engine, which represents the most sophisticated version of Meta’s AI technology to date. This enhanced AI engine promises faster and more accurate responses, thereby improving the overall user experience.

Meta Platforms has encouraged interested individuals to visit their official news site and WhatsApp blog for more detailed information about the capabilities and deployment of Meta AI. This initiative not only underscores Meta’s commitment to innovation but also its strategy to integrate AI deeply into daily digital communication and activities.