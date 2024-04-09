Google’s ‘Find My Device’ Goes Live for Android Phones Globally, Works on Offline Devices

Confirming previous speculations, Google has officially unveiled the launch of its highly anticipated revamped Find My Device network for Android.

This update introduces offline device tracking capabilities and will be rolled out globally, beginning with devices running Android 9 and later, with the initial launch in the US and Canada. It will probably arrive in more countries later this year.

With over a billion devices integrated into the network, the new Find My Device will make device tracking effortless, even in offline mode. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users will enjoy an added advantage – their devices will remain trackable even when powered off or with a depleted battery, courtesy of specialized Pixel hardware enhancements, meaning this feature will likely not come to older Pixel phones or other OEMs. Perhaps in the future maybe.

Chipolo and Pebblebee are set to introduce new Bluetooth tracker tags, purpose-built for seamless integration with the Find My Device app’s network, set to launch in May this year. These tags will also support compatibility with unknown tracker alerts across Android and iOS platforms, offering users protection against unwanted tracking.

Furthermore, to enhance user experience, a “Find nearby” button will be introduced, enabling users to pinpoint the location of a lost device within their immediate vicinity. This feature will be compatible with the upcoming Bluetooth tags from Chipolo, Pebblebee, and other manufacturers starting in May, promising added convenience and efficiency in finding lost devices.

For users with Nest devices at home, the Find My Device app will leverage this integration to accurately determine the proximity of a lost device to those Nest devices. Additionally, users will have the capability to ‘share’ devices with others, facilitating easier tracking.

Device makers including JBL, Sony, and many others will soon introduce software updates that will allow their gadgets to join Google’s Find My Device network for easy tracking.