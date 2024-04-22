Ansher Capital and KTrade Securities Partner to Boost Investment in Central and South Asia

Ansher Capital, the premier investment bank of Uzbekistan, and KTrade Securities, a leading entity in Pakistan’s capital markets, have recently forged a strategic partnership aimed at boosting investment flows across Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan.

This collaboration is set to provide comprehensive financial advisory and corporate finance services to a diverse client base, including institutional investors, corporate organizations, and public institutions.

Currently, Uzbekistan is witnessing a significant economic transformation spurred by governmental reforms, privatization, and an increasing openness to foreign investment. These changes are expected to catalyze the region’s economy and unveil lucrative opportunities for investors. The partnership between Ansher Capital and KTrade Securities is anticipated to further enhance trade and investment connections within the region.

Expressing enthusiasm about the partnership, Ali Farid Khwaja, Chairman of KTrade Securities, highlighted the longstanding relationship between the KASB Group (parent of KTrade) and the Ansher Group of Companies. He noted the shared commitment to facilitating cross-border investments and the excitement surrounding the collaboration.

Ansher Capital’s CEO, Abboskhon Rasulev also expressed his optimism by emphasizing that the strategic partnership with KTrade Securities represents a critical step towards expanding international market opportunities. By combining resources, both companies aim to generate synergies that will not only benefit their clients but also extend their global reach. The alliance is seen as a promising development that will unlock new investment avenues, deliver innovative financial solutions, and propel economic growth in the involved regions.